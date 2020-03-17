America's Finest News Source.
Fiat Recalls More Than 10,000 Cars For Not Looking Small And Weird Enough

The Italian car manufacturer announced the recall of their new C-SUV, citing issues that range from it not having funny little mirrors to drivers not bumping their head when they get inside.

