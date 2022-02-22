A burning transport ship carrying more than 1,000 luxury cars, including Porsches, was left drifting in the mid-Atlantic after the huge vessel’s 22 crew members were evacuated due to the fire. What do you think?

“A Porsche’s journe y to a better life overseas is fraught with danger.” Guillermo Dornish, Competitive Eating Coach

“It’s a sad world when we start prioritizing the crew’s safety over rich people’s luxury automobiles.” Melvinia Scott, Camp Therapist