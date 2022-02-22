A burning transport ship carrying more than 1,000 luxury cars, including Porsches, was left drifting in the mid-Atlantic after the huge vessel’s 22 crew members were evacuated due to the fire. What do you think?
“A Porsche’s journey to a better life overseas is fraught with danger.”
Guillermo Dornish, Competitive Eating Coach
“It’s a sad world when we start prioritizing the crew’s safety over rich people’s luxury automobiles.”
Melvinia Scott, Camp Therapist
“I hope the day will come when the only cars burning adrift at sea are electric.”
Clint Safa, Systems Analyst