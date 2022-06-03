ZURICH—In an effort to add another global revenue stream, FIFA officials announced Friday that the association would begin requiring brand logo tattoos for all players. “Beginning with the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches, it will now be mandatory for all players to have at least one logo representing one of our corporate brand partners tattooed on their face,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino, adding that more marketable players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mohamed Salah would have the option to get tattoos on both cheeks or a larger one across their forehead. “FIFA is always looking for new ways to increase our core brand partnerships, and a number of financial realities, including revenue lost to the Covid-19 pandemic, has made now the right time to begin branding Coca-Cola, Adidas, Hyundai, Visa, and Qatar Airways logos on the faces of our players. Whether the logos are in black-and-white or in colored ink, FIFA is at the forefront of delivering a product that merges the world’s greatest football players with the world’s greatest brands.” At press time, the National Football League was reportedly exploring whether to require players to wear sponsor-logo face tattoos instead of helmets.

