Arthur, the longest-running children’s animated series in the history of American television, has ended with its 25th season, the final episode, titled “All Grown Up,” taking place 20 years into the future when the characters are adults. What do you think?

“As if an aardvar k and a rabbit would still be friends after all those years.” Terrell Specia, Unemployed

Advertisement

“Whatever shuts my kid up for half an hour is fine by me.” Demetrios Bertran, Phishing Specialist