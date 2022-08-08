2 / 43 War On String May Be Unwinnable, Says Cat General List slides War On String May Be Unwinnable, Says Cat General Full story. Advertisement

3 / 43 Indoor Cat Wouldn’t Last A Day In The High-Octane World Of Street Racing List slides Indoor Cat Wouldn’t Last A Day In The High-Octane World Of Street Racing Full story. Advertisement

4 / 43 Cat Horrified By Brief Glimpse Of Man’s Unbarbed Penis List slides Cat Horrified By Brief Glimpse Of Man’s Unbarbed Penis Full story. Advertisement

5 / 43 8th Cat Acquired In Hopes Of Easing Tension Between First 7 Cats List slides 8th Cat Acquired In Hopes Of Easing Tension Between First 7 Cats Full story. Advertisement

6 / 43 No Amount Of Training Could Have Prepared Cat For First Experience Seeing Mouse In Real Life List slides No Amount Of Training Could Have Prepared Cat For First Experience Seeing Mouse In Real Life Full story.

Advertisement

7 / 43 ‘Well, They’re Harmless And They Help With Pests,’ Says Man Deciding Against Squashing Cat List slides ‘Well, They’re Harmless And They Help With Pests,’ Says Man Deciding Against Squashing Cat Full story. Advertisement

8 / 43 Cat Taking Death Of Other Cat With Heroic Aplomb List slides Cat Taking Death Of Other Cat With Heroic Aplomb Full story. Advertisement

9 / 43 Man Worried He’s Not Caring And Responsible Enough To Be Parent After Cat He Adopted Shoots Up Middle School List slides Man Worried He’s Not Caring And Responsible Enough To Be Parent After Cat He Adopted Shoots Up Middle School Full story. Advertisement

10 / 43 Cat Too Evil To Pet, Too Soft Not To List slides Cat Too Evil To Pet, Too Soft Not To Full story. Advertisement

11 / 43 Cat Sticks Paw Around Corner Like Life Some Big Fosse Routine List slides Cat Sticks Paw Around Corner Like Life Some Big Fosse Routine Full story. Advertisement

12 / 43 Wriggling Cat To Be Held Until It Accepts Its Fate List slides Wriggling Cat To Be Held Until It Accepts Its Fate Full story. Advertisement

13 / 43 Woman Annoyed Cat Would Rather Play With Hair Tie Than Expensive Gaming Console She Bought It List slides Woman Annoyed Cat Would Rather Play With Hair Tie Than Expensive Gaming Console She Bought It Full story. Advertisement

14 / 43 Report: Cat Can Tell You’ve Been Drinking Again List slides Report: Cat Can Tell You’ve Been Drinking Again Full story. Advertisement

15 / 43 Internet Cat Has Girth That One Might Say Is Unusual Among His Species List slides Internet Cat Has Girth That One Might Say Is Unusual Among His Species Full story. Advertisement

16 / 43 Cat Dead Set On Finding Way Into Mirror List slides Cat Dead Set On Finding Way Into Mirror Full story. Advertisement

17 / 43 Neighbor Oblivious To Fact She Being Groomed For Cat-Sitting List slides Neighbor Oblivious To Fact She Being Groomed For Cat-Sitting Full story. Advertisement

18 / 43 Family Members Locked In Heated Bidding War To Convince Cat To Sleep In Their Bed List slides Family Members Locked In Heated Bidding War To Convince Cat To Sleep In Their Bed Full story. Advertisement

19 / 43 Study Finds Cats Only Meow When They Want To Alert Owner Of Neighbor’s Murder They Witnessed Through Window List slides Study Finds Cats Only Meow When They Want To Alert Owner Of Neighbor’s Murder They Witnessed Through Window Full story. Advertisement

20 / 43 Rain-Drenched Cat Announces It Ready To Stay Inside And Be Part Of Family List slides Rain-Drenched Cat Announces It Ready To Stay Inside And Be Part Of Family Full story. Advertisement

21 / 43 Depressed Cat Just Going Through Motions Of Destroying Couch List slides Depressed Cat Just Going Through Motions Of Destroying Couch Full story. Advertisement

22 / 43 Study: 90% Of All Meowing Comes From Owners Trying To Get Cats To Meow Back List slides Study: 90% Of All Meowing Comes From Owners Trying To Get Cats To Meow Back Full story. Advertisement

23 / 43 Cat Who Seems A Little Grumpy Today Dying Of Esophageal Cancer List slides Cat Who Seems A Little Grumpy Today Dying Of Esophageal Cancer Full story. Advertisement

24 / 43 Cat Placed On 5 Minutes’ Half-Assed Observation After Possibly Ingesting Plastic Thing List slides Cat Placed On 5 Minutes’ Half-Assed Observation After Possibly Ingesting Plastic Thing Full story. Advertisement

25 / 43 Cat Internally Debates Whether Or Not To Rip Head Off Smaller Creature It Just Met List slides Cat Internally Debates Whether Or Not To Rip Head Off Smaller Creature It Just Met Full story. Advertisement

26 / 43 Cat Totally Unaware Its Owner Aaron Eckhart List slides Cat Totally Unaware Its Owner Aaron Eckhart Full story. Advertisement

27 / 43 It Impossible To Tell What Sounds Will Freak Out Cat List slides It Impossible To Tell What Sounds Will Freak Out Cat Full story. Advertisement

28 / 43 Frustrated Man Doesn’t Know What Else He Can Do To Get Cat Purring List slides Frustrated Man Doesn’t Know What Else He Can Do To Get Cat Purring Full story. Advertisement

29 / 43 Cat That Spends Life On One Of Two Couch Cushions Given Rabies Vaccine List slides Cat That Spends Life On One Of Two Couch Cushions Given Rabies Vaccine Full story. Advertisement

30 / 43 House Cat Announces Plans To Just Sit There For 46 Minutes List slides House Cat Announces Plans To Just Sit There For 46 Minutes Full story. Advertisement

31 / 43 Owning A Cat Is A Great Way To Meet Women Who Magically Appear In Your Living Room List slides Owning A Cat Is A Great Way To Meet Women Who Magically Appear In Your Living Room Full story. Advertisement

32 / 43 Creature That Craps In Box Too Fancy For Dry Food List slides Creature That Craps In Box Too Fancy For Dry Food Full story. Advertisement

33 / 43 Middle-Aged Cat Can’t Begin To Compete With Adorable Kittens On Internet List slides Middle-Aged Cat Can’t Begin To Compete With Adorable Kittens On Internet Full story. Advertisement

34 / 43 Dignified Cat Dressed In Adorable, Painful Sweater List slides Dignified Cat Dressed In Adorable, Painful Sweater Full story. Advertisement

35 / 43 Cat Looking Out Window, Bird Form Unbelievably Intense Fifth-Of-A-Second Bond List slides Cat Looking Out Window, Bird Form Unbelievably Intense Fifth-Of-A-Second Bond Full story. Advertisement

36 / 43 Man Stays Up Most Of Night Rocking Cat Back To Sleep List slides Man Stays Up Most Of Night Rocking Cat Back To Sleep Full story. Advertisement

37 / 43 Humane Society Volunteer Spends Whole Adoption Meeting Trying To Sell Family On Sicker Cat List slides Humane Society Volunteer Spends Whole Adoption Meeting Trying To Sell Family On Sicker Cat Full story. Advertisement

38 / 43 Blender Left On To Keep Cat Company List slides Blender Left On To Keep Cat Company Full story. Advertisement

39 / 43 Sure, Area Man Can Watch Your Cat While His Life Is Falling Apart List slides Sure, Area Man Can Watch Your Cat While His Life Is Falling Apart Full story. Advertisement

40 / 43 Inspiring Cat Overcomes Prejudice To Win Westminster Dog Show List slides Inspiring Cat Overcomes Prejudice To Win Westminster Dog Show Full story. Advertisement

41 / 43 Cat Congress Mired In Sunbeam List slides Cat Congress Mired In Sunbeam Full story. Advertisement