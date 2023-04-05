Finland Joins NATO

Finland has officially become the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, marking a major shift in the security landscape in northeastern Europe that doubles the length of member states’ borders with Russia. What do you think?
“Glad they’ve had enough of that neutrality bullshit.”
Carmelo Perkins, Pet Counselor
“It’s always sad to see a promising country like Finland succumb to peer pressure and join a gang.”
Mary Kramara, Unemployed
“Oh Finland, we would have sold you weapons whether you joined or not.”
Myles Frias, Party Surveyor