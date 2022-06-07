MILWAUKEE—Moving along at a leisurely pace as they looked up to admire the vibrant blue sky, Milwaukee Fire Department personnel reportedly decided to walk to their fire Tuesday since it was so beautiful out. “We might arrive a little later, but what’s important is we enjoy ourselves along the way—you only get so many days as perfect as this one,” said lieutenant firefighter Daniel Cisneros, who led the lively crew down the sidewalk as they soaked up the warm sun and paused for a moment to chat with a neighbor. “It’s only two miles; we can carry the hose. Not a cloud in the sky, can you believe it? That plume of smoke’s kind of ugly, though. Oh, wait, do you guys mind if I run back and grab my sunglasses real quick?” At press time, sources confirmed the firefighters had stopped at a local bakery to grab an iced coffee.

