Jackass celebrity Steve-O was rescued by Los Angeles firefighters on Thursday after he duct-taped himself to a billboard as part of a promotional stunt for his new movie. What do you think?

“He’s ju st copying what Meryl Streep did for The Devil Wears Prada.’” Harry Gillen • Unemployed

“It’s really great to see he’s still hurting himself.” Dale Manion • Award Recipient