Trucks carrying 184,275 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine left a Michigan manufacturing plant on Sunday morning after the CDC authorized the vaccine for widespread use. What do you think?

“It’s a hist oric week for fans of shipping and handling.” Dominic Perez, Golf Cart Salesperson

“And to think, the vaccine was in Michigan this whole time.” Alice Lew, Petty Cash Handler