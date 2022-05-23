U.S. Officials have confirmed the country’s first two cases of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious illness causing flu-like symptoms and rashes that lead to painful pustules on the body, recent outbreaks of which have already been reported in 12 countries. What do you think?

“Remember when we freaked out about Covid, but it only killed a million Americans and c ounting?” Monica Sherman, Systems Analyst

“I’m a little burned out on communicable diseases.” Rashawn Anderson, Nursing Home Concierge

“We all need a little variety in our plagues.” Hamish Grant, Treat Distributor