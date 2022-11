Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, has beaten his opponent in Tuesday’s midterm elections to represent Florida’s 10th Congressional District as the first Gen Z member of congress. What do you think?

“He joins Dianne Feinstei n as our only lawmakers who don’t remember 9/11.” Kenny Silva, Unemployed

“I bet in the next 20 to 30 years, Congress will be lousy with them.” Stacey Rodriguez, Bosun