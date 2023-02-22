First Generation iPhone Sells For $63,0000

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A factory-sealed, first-generation iPhone sold at auction for $63,356.40, more than 100 times its original price, after a woman was gifted the phone in 2007, but never opened it because she didn’t want to get rid of her other phone. What do you think?

“Why? It’s just going t o be phased out by the iPhone 2 at auction in a couple years.” Gracie Bolufe, Snake Breeder

“To think that phone is so old that some of the people who assembled it are adults now.” Colton Shaw, Holistic Plumber