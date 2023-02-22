First Generation iPhone Sells For $63,0000

A factory-sealed, first-generation iPhone sold at auction for $63,356.40, more than 100 times its original price, after a woman was gifted the phone in 2007, but never opened it because she didn’t want to get rid of her other phone. What do you think?
“Why? It’s just going to be phased out by the iPhone 2 at auction in a couple years.”
Gracie Bolufe, Snake Breeder
“To think that phone is so old that some of the people who assembled it are adults now.”
Colton Shaw, Holistic Plumber
“This is why I leave all my electronics, toys, furniture, and food in its original packaging.”
Bharat Tate, Opinion Aggregator