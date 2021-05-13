First Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Released In U.S.

Genetically modified mosquitoes have been released for the first time in the U.S. as part of a pilot program in the Florida Keys to reduce the spread of deadly diseases like dengue, yellow fever, and Zika virus. What do you think?

“I hope they’re labeled so consumers can make an informed choice.” Edith Flood, Playlist Consultant

Advertisement

“It makes sense to keep the last few years of the Florida Keys as disease-free as possible.” Clarence McIntosh, Unemployed