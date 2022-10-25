Scientists have discovered the first known Neanderthal family, identifying the fossilized bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter, and possibly cousins in a Siberian cave that may have served as a seasonal home for their nomadic lifestyle 54,000 years ago. What do you think?

“So emba rrassing to be excavated with your dad!” Josh Zipfel, Lumber Supervisor

“I find human remains all the time, but you don’t see me bragging about it.” Nancy Grice, Padlock Installer