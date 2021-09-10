First lady Jill Biden has resumed teaching in-person writing and English classes at Northern Virginia Community College, the first first lady to leave the White House to log hours at a full-time job. What do you think?

“After my dog died, I wanted to busy myself with work, too.” Nitin Trussell, Systems Analyst

“A lot of families are taking on extra work to make ends meet.” Grant Churchett, Esc alator Operator