First lady Jill Biden has resumed teaching in-person writing and English classes at Northern Virginia Community College, the first first lady to leave the White House to log hours at a full-time job. What do you think?
“After my dog died, I wanted to busy myself with work, too.”
Nitin Trussell, Systems Analyst
“A lot of families are taking on extra work to make ends meet.”
Grant Churchett, Escalator Operator
“Some people will do pretty much anything to have a break from their spouse.”
Hortense Ainslie, Gumball Machine Attendant