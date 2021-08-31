Washington State officials say that the first Asian giant hornet nest discovered this year, containing 1,500 invasive “murder hornets” that decapitate honeybees when they enter their “slaughtering phase,” has been destroyed. What do you think?
“Who ratted them out?”
Cody Burgess, Systems Analyst
“There was no other choice after negotiations failed.”
Sia Keller, Obelisk Erector
“Damn right no murder hornet’s gonna kill off our honeybees. That’s our job.”
Tristan Mann, Trophy Designer