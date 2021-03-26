First Openly Transgender Federal Official Confirmed By Senate

Dr. Rachel Levine became the first out transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate, serving as assistant secretary of health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. What do you think?
“Why does this administration insist on forcing qualified professionals down our throats?”
Jarvis Shaw • Hotel Art Curator
“I opposed her nomination, not because she’s transgender, but because I am against health and human servicing.”
George Jimenez • Unemployed
“If I were a Harvard graduate, I’d want to be known for something else too.”
Melinda Gordon • Oyster Shucker