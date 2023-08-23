America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

First Republican Presidential Debate To Take Place Tonight Without Trump

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Eight candidates will participate in tonight’s GOP presidential debate, though without the clear front-runner, former President Donald Trump, who says the public already knows who he is and therefore he doesn’t need to attend. What do you think?

“Damn, this debate was my opportunity to find out who this Trump guy is.”

Carla Nagel • Corporate Recruiter

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: June 30, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
NYPD Arrests Trump After Routine Stop-And-Frisk Turns Up Unlicensed Handgun, 400 Mg Of Ketamine
April 10, 2023
Trump Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad Calling For Death Penalty For Himself
April 17, 2023

“This will help the other candidates get the visibility they need to be destroyed by Trump.”

Simon Treiber • Unemployed

Advertisement

“If this is the sort of respect Trump has for protocol, I can’t imagine he’ll get very far.”

Tony Reid • Talent Analyst