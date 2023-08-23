First Republican Presidential Debate To Take Place Tonight Without Trump

Eight candidates will participate in tonight’s GOP presidential debate, though without the clear front-runner, former President Donald Trump, who says the public already knows who he is and therefore he doesn’t need to attend. What do you think?

“Damn, this debate was my opportunity to find out who this Trump guy is.” Carla Nagel • Corporate Recruiter

“This will help the other candidates get the visibility they need to be destroyed by Trump.” Simon Treiber • Unemployed

Advertisement