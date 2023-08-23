First Republican Presidential Debate To Take Place Tonight Without Trump

Eight candidates will participate in tonight’s GOP presidential debate, though without the clear front-runner, former President Donald Trump, who says the public already knows who he is and therefore he doesn’t need to attend. What do you think?
“Damn, this debate was my opportunity to find out who this Trump guy is.”
Carla Nagel • Corporate Recruiter
Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: June 30, 2023
Share
“This will help the other candidates get the visibility they need to be destroyed by Trump.”
Simon Treiber • Unemployed
Advertisement
“If this is the sort of respect Trump has for protocol, I can’t imagine he’ll get very far.”
Tony Reid • Talent Analyst