New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard will be the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics for the women’s weightlifting team, which some critics are calling unfair, despite Hubbard meeting stringent IOC requirements that include testosterone levels. What do you think?

“It was only a matter of time bef ore women would be allowed to compete in the Olympics.” Shawn Hermson • Silica Gel Packager

“The only important thing is that she brings home medals. Oh, those gleaming medals. How they shimmer and dance. Medals!” Peter Reams • Summer Songwriter