First U.S. Baby Born With Covid-19 Antibodies

A woman who received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine late in her pregnancy recently gave birth to the first known baby in the U.S. born with Covid-19 antibodies, which doctors claim could resist the novel coronavirus. What do you think?
“Sure, it’s always easier to get vaccinated when you know someone.”
Chip Mooney • Catchphrase Archivist
Advertisement
“I just hope the baby waits the required two weeks before partying.”
Mona Larson • Table Tennis Coach
“Bow before our new God, lest the super-baby kills us all!”
Dean Byers • Systems Analyst