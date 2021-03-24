First U.S. Baby Born With Covid-19 Antibodies

A woman who received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine late in her pregnancy recently gave birth to the first known baby in the U.S. born with Covid-19 antibodies, which doctors claim could resist the novel coronavirus. What do you think?

“Sure, it’s always easier to get vaccinated when you know someone.” Chip Mooney • Catchphrase Archivist

Advertisement

“I just hope the baby waits the required two weeks before partying.” Mona Larson • Table Tennis Coach