First U.S. City To Start Funding Reparations To Black Americans

Evanston, Illinois will be the first American city to fund reparations for Black residents, using a 3% tax on recreational marijuana to distribute $10 million over 10 years for eligible applicants’ housing beginning this spring. What do you think?

“As if Illinois wasn’t already enough of a utopia for Black people.” Carol Walsh, ER Cleaner

“And they said my weed habit would never help fight systemic racism.” Jim Saunders, Unemployed