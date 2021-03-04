First U.S. City To Start Funding Reparations To Black Americans

Evanston, Illinois will be the first American city to fund reparations for Black residents, using a 3% tax on recreational marijuana to distribute $10 million over 10 years for eligible applicants’ housing beginning this spring. What do you think?
“As if Illinois wasn’t already enough of a utopia for Black people.”
Carol Walsh, ER Cleaner
“And they said my weed habit would never help fight systemic racism.”
Jim Saunders, Unemployed
“What if this incentivizes people to become slaves so their ancestors can get a small amount of money?”
Rex Doyle, Milk Cartoner