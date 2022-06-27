EAST AURORA, NY—In a severe backlash from parents on social media, toy manufacturer Fisher-Price was hit with criticism Monday over their plastic food reportedly giving kids unrealistic expectations that there will be enough food. “The people who run Fisher-Price ought to be ashamed that their plastic peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, waffles, and eggs are leading our impressionable children to believe that there will always be something in the house for them to eat,” said mother of three Teresa Platler, adding that she had been alarmed to hear her son return from a playdate where he and his friends all pretended they got full from the same plastic hamburger, and that it had to stop. “We’ve got children passing around a plastic hot dog, making a big show of opening their mouth and saying ‘Yum, yum, yum,’ and then dropping the hot dog to the ground, where their friend picks it up and pretends to eat it, too. There’s only one hot dog in this situation, not two, and it simply isn’t right to teach our children that there’s plenty to go around. If we’re going to prepare children for the real world, we have to stop lying to them. You don’t just get a milk carton and juice box with every meal the way you do with these toys. How am I supposed to send my children out there thinking real food is as readily available as the plastic kind? What kind of message does that send? Fisher-Price needs to assume responsibility for deceiving our kids.” Parents also criticized Fisher-Price for selling plastic fruits and vegetables that give children who live in food deserts the unrealistic expectation that those kinds of food exist in their neighborhood.

