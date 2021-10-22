Fisher-Price will release a new version of its Chatter Telephone that can take real phone calls by connecting to a smartphone through Bluetooth, while keeping the original wobbly eyes, rotary dialer, and four wheels of the original 1961 child’s pull toy. What do you think?

“The ability to make calls is the last thing I look for when buying a new phone.” Elmar Delrow, Unemployed

“Nothing brings back memories like using Bluetooth to sync a new phone with an existing device.” Phillip Cheng, Novelty Straw Designer