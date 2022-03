Google-owned Fitbit has recalled more than a million of its Ionic smartwatches after receiving almost 200 reports of overheating batteries causing burn injuries. What do you think?

“Oh, great, ano ther thing for Fitbit users to go on and on about.” Brandon Markis, Systems Analyst

“Ignore it. Keep pushing. You’ve got this!” Britt-Marie Banks, Jar Repurposer