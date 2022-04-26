While many Americans were horrified by the FAA’s decision to drop mask mandates, an equal number were overjoyed. The Onion asked several flight crew members how they felt about the change, and this is what they said.
2 / 26
Morgan Spivak (Flight Attendant, Alaska Airlines)
Morgan Spivak (Flight Attendant, Alaska Airlines)
“Thank God. It’s so nice to finally breathe fresh, heavily recirculated, droplet-filled air again.”
3 / 26
Monica Love (Flight Attendant, American)
Monica Love (Flight Attendant, American)
“I’m just happy I’ll be able to pinpoint where the harassment is coming from again.”
4 / 26
Ron Fielder (Flight attendant, Frontier)
Ron Fielder (Flight attendant, Frontier)
“Frontier charges $35 extra to hear my opinion.”
5 / 26
Amanda McClure (Flight Attendant, JetBlue)
Amanda McClure (Flight Attendant, JetBlue)
“I’m not sure how I feel about it. I value safety, but I also want to properly emote during the safety presentation.”
6 / 26
Marc Munoz (Pilot, United)
Marc Munoz (Pilot, United)
“I’m not sweating it too much, mostly because I’m planning to fly my plane into the side of a mountain next week.”
7 / 26
Destiny Jackson (Pilot, Sun Country)
Destiny Jackson (Pilot, Sun Country)
“Every time humanity takes to the skies in one of these giant steel birds, it’s a roll of the dice, so what’s a little additional danger?”
8 / 26
Carla Baum (Flight Medic, American)
Carla Baum (Flight Medic, American)
“Now you can feel even closer to the horrible stranger sharing your armrest!”
9 / 26
Blythe Miller (Co-Pilot, United)
Blythe Miller (Co-Pilot, United)
“It’s much too abrupt. Just last week, people had to wear masks during every second of a flight unless they were eating, drinking, itching their face, enunciating, applying chapstick, getting their ID checked, blowing their nose, or just didn’t want to.”
10 / 26
Caroline Watts (Pilot, JetBlue)
Caroline Watts (Pilot, JetBlue)
“We’re still planning to cancel all of our flights through 2025, so I don’t really see how this impacts me.”
11 / 26
Dan Curtis (Air Marshall, American)
Dan Curtis (Air Marshall, American)
“Good, makes it easier for me to racially profile someone.”
12 / 26
Jenny Lucas (Flight Attendant, United)
Jenny Lucas (Flight Attendant, United)
“How about no mandates at all? No seat belts, no exit row compliance, no nothing, just everyone running around, doing what they want, sucking and fucking and murdering whoever for any reason or no reason.”
13 / 26
Betty Reingold (Flight Attendant, Spirit)
Betty Reingold (Flight Attendant, Spirit)
“I’ve always wondered whether or not airline passengers have mouths.”
14 / 26
Yousef Brady (Aviation Safety Inspector, Alaska Airlines)
Yousef Brady (Aviation Safety Inspector, Alaska Airlines)
“Good! There shouldn’t be any rules in an airplane, anyway. Once you’re off the ground you’re in neutral sky territory. There’s no sky president! Tell me I’m wrong!”
15 / 26
Ryan Conway (Aircraft Cleaner, JetBlue)
Ryan Conway (Aircraft Cleaner, JetBlue)
“Luckily passengers will still leave behind a ton of other trash for me to pick up.”
16 / 26
Edward M. Christie III (CEO, Spirit)
Edward M. Christie III (CEO, Spirit)
“Even without this mandate, out number-one priority is delivering the most torturous and chaotic customer experience possible.”
17 / 26
Ron Carney (Flight Attendant, American)
Ron Carney (Flight Attendant, American)
“Let me know when they stop requiring Kevin Hart movies on planes.”
18 / 26
Matt Green (Flight Attendant, Delta)
Matt Green (Flight Attendant, Delta)
“I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed seeing the look on someone’s face after being delayed, rerouted, and forced to sit on the tarmac for three hours.”
19 / 26
Armin Kohlhase (Captain, Lufthansa)
Armin Kohlhase (Captain, Lufthansa)
“I’ve been hiring vaguely similar-looking men to cover for me when I don’t feel like flying, so I guess I’m fucked now.”
20 / 26
Dominique Harmon (Flight Attendant, United)
Dominique Harmon (Flight Attendant, United)
“Thank goodness we’re back to the good old days of tossing pretzels into sleeping passengers’ open mouths.”
21 / 26
Chuck Bird (Pilot, Qantas)
Chuck Bird (Pilot, Qantas)
“What a relief! We came this close to having our first jet airliner crash due to a pilot having foggy glasses.”
22 / 26
Darren Simmons (Pilot, Spirit)
Darren Simmons (Pilot, Spirit)
“We have always secretly been a flying research center on infectious diseases, so I expect little to change.”
23 / 26
Tad Minor (Flight Attendant, Alaska Airlines)
Tad Minor (Flight Attendant, Alaska Airlines)
“Not a huge deal since I know pretty much everyone will keep wearing them as a courtesy to fellow passengers who might be immunocompromised.”
24 / 26
Sara Guzman (Pilot, Southwest)
Sara Guzman (Pilot, Southwest)
“The cockpit door stays locked, so you animals do whatever the hell you want.”
25 / 26
Rob Smith (Pilot, Delta)
Rob Smith (Pilot, Delta)
“Let’s party, motherfuckers! Who wants champagne?!”
26 / 26