A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted, offering first trimester surgical abortion in federal waters outside the reach of state laws. What do you think?

“Sometimes the simplest solutions really are the best.” Felix Behunin, Anatomist

“If there’s one place that would be easy for low-income women to get to, it’s a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico.” Amir Figen, Unemployed

“This wouldn’t be necessary if Democrats were in power.” Frances Mancini, Statement Retractor