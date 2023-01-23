America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Florida Bans African American Studies Course

Florida is barring high school students from taking a new advanced placement course on African American studies, claiming the lessons run “contrary” to state law and that it “significantly lacks educational value.” What do you think?

“We need to be giving more credit to the white oppressors who made this course possible.”

Scott DeRuiter, Ant Breeder

“I’m sure there’s a perfectly racist explanation for this.”

Gary Fluornoy, Shag Groomer

“It’s okay, my kid saw Hamilton.”

Liz Corrales, Omnibus Organizer

OpinionAmerican Voices