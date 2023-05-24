TALLAHASSEE, FL—In a sweeping effort to curtail what he called “woke gender ideology,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into law Wednesday banning men from becoming nurses. “Imagine how disturbed a child would be at the doctor’s office if a nurse stepped into the room to take their temperature and it was a man—how would a parent even begin to explain that?” said DeSantis, who slammed the practice of letting men work in the field of nursing as “biologically unnatural” and “pure lunacy, plain and simple.” “That kind of nonsense might fly in liberal California, but not here. Any man who would put on nursing scrubs is either severely mentally ill or some kind of predator. Men are doctors, and women are nurses. It’s simple biology. Now physician assistants, we’re putting a pause on that one until we figure it out.” At press time, Tennessee had reportedly followed suit by passing a new law completely banning women from the workforce.

