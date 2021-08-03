Florida recently broke both its records for most confirmed daily Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and Covid-19 hospitalizations, with more than 10,200 people currently hospitalized. What do you think?
“Yeah, a lot of people choose to spend their final years in Florida.”
Marissa Bauer, Assistant Bathroom Attendant
“Whoa, save some residents for the fall outbreak.”
Eli Fitz, Glute Trainer
“That’s pretty embarrassing for whichever country Florida belongs to.”
Ken Fassihi, Can Collector