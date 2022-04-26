A Florida bride and caterer have been criminally charged after secretly serving food laced with marijuana to their wedding guests, several of whom complained of feeling drugged and were sent to the hospital. What do you think?
“Fortunately, I was too drunk to notice how high I was.”
Shaun Bentley, Unemployed
Advertisement
“And I specifically checked the box for an unlaced meal.”
Laura Maxen, Gum Scraper
“That explains why the entree was a brownie with a side of gummies.”
Davin Levey, Freelance CEO