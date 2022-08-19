A Florida court has ruled that a 16-year-old who initially petitioned to terminate her pregnancy, citing being a student and unemployed as reasons she is unprepared to have a baby, is not mature enough to make the decision to have an abortion. What do you think?

“She’ll have plenty of opportunities to mature very quickly once she’s a mother.” Leo Obeso, Waterfowl Tracker

“Whatever Florida politician knocked her up must be so pissed.” Abe Flores, Unemployed