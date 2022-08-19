A Florida court has ruled that a 16-year-old who initially petitioned to terminate her pregnancy, citing being a student and unemployed as reasons she is unprepared to have a baby, is not mature enough to make the decision to have an abortion. What do you think?
“She’ll have plenty of opportunities to mature very quickly once she’s a mother.”
Leo Obeso, Waterfowl Tracker
“Whatever Florida politician knocked her up must be so pissed.”
Abe Flores, Unemployed
“She can get the abortion once she turns 18 if she still wants it.”
Isabel Eischeild, Lighting Designer