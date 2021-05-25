Florida High School Alters Yearbook Photos To Hide Girls Entirely

ST. JOHNS, FL—In an effort to uphold values outlined in the code of conduct, officials from Bartram Trail High School confirmed Tuesday that they had altered yearbook photos to hide girls entirely. “Due to an inundation of dress code violations, including photos showing female cleavage, shoulders, arms, faces, and hands, we were left with no choice but to remove girls altogether,” said Bartram Trail principal Chris Phelps, who stated that faculty and staff were “extremely disappointed” in female students’ decisions to appear in photos in the first place. “These girls were warned, and yet they submitted pictures of themselves eating lunch, playing sports, and hanging out with friends anyway. You could clearly tell that these girls were blatantly showing off their two X chromosomes. It’s unnecessarily provocative. It’s bad enough that parents allow their children to come to school in this gender, and we’re not going to encourage it by depicting it in our yearbooks.” At press time, Phelps issued a stern reminder to graduating seniors that inappropriate behavior like being female “wouldn’t fly” next year in college or a professional workplace either.

