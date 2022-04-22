The Florida state legislature passed a bill seeking to dissolve a special district that allows the Walt Disney Company to act as its own government within the outer limits of Orange and Osceola counties after the company voiced its opposition of the “Don’t Say Gay” law. What do you think?

“You can always re ly on the Republican party to reign in corporate power.” Chantal Pasha, Respiration Instructor

Advertisement

“I thought the U.S. government only destroyed sovereign nations overseas.” P.J. Mazibuko, Unemployed