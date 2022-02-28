Florida’s House of Representatives passed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, limiting when and how school staff can discuss gender and sexual orientation in the classroom, which opponents say will make life harder for LGBTQ youth, who already face a higher rate of bullying and risk of suicide than their straight, cisgender peers. What do you think?

“At least we can count on Governor DeSantis to do the right thing when it hits his desk.” Collette Lundgren, Molotov Mixologist

“I didn’t realize it was still possible for Florida to take a step backwards.” Norman Sanchez, Ankle Model