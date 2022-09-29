FORT MYERS, FL—Issuing a reminder that the building’s rules must be followed even in the most catastrophic natural disasters, Florida landlord Rick Palacio told tenants fleeing floods from Hurricane Ian Thursday that their lease did not include rooftop access. “Hello all, I just wanted to once again remind our residents that per your rental agreements, even if you are about to drown, you are never, under any circumstances, allowed on the roof level,” said Palacio, who added that he’d received reports this week of tenants illegally congregating in off-limits areas of the property, waving their arms in the air, and screaming above acceptable noise levels for help. “Unfortunately, I’ve seen numerous lease violations since yesterday, including garbage left in the front yard and unapproved personal items floating in the halls. Also, parking is not included, and all emergency vehicles parked illegally, such as fire trucks, National Guard boats, and helicopters, will be towed. Make no mistake, I will not hesitate to take action. You have been warned.” At press time, Palacio had driven his boat up to the building, screamed at several tenants that he was confiscating their security deposits, and nailed eviction notices on doors that were floating throughout the building.

