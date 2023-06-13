TAMPA, FL—Admitting that he could broaden his horizons and set a better example, local Florida liberal Kenneth Banks reportedly pledged Tuesday to burn more books by women. “Overall, people—especially liberals—need to make a conscious effort to burn more books by women,” said Banks, claiming there was a long history of women authors being excluded from the conversations around classic books to burn and that the idea that men were the only writers with seditious ideas was outdated and regressive. “This is nothing against someone like George Orwell, whose writings are go-to kindling for a reason, but there are plenty of other flammable books that can help create a more well-rounded, intersectional flame. The conversation has changed, and it’s no longer enough to throw only male authors onto the pyre. Toni Morrison, Roxane Gay, Margaret Atwood—these are the types of brave, forward-thinking women who deserve to burn alongside the greats like James Baldwin and Upton Sinclair, or at least should be part of the conversation of what we can toss in next.” Banks went on to say he would be trying to incinerate all the books on the antiracist list if anyone wanted to join him.