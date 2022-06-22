Florida governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he will not facilitate distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine for toddlers ahead of its final approval by the government, making Florida the only state not to do so, which could delay availability to children’s hospitals. What do you think?

“If the toddlers do n’t like it, they should just move.” Brendan Gori, Box Designer

“Finally a governor who isn’t always trying to do the ‘smart’ thing.” Ray Kerwin, Unemployed

“It’ll be hard for him to win back the toddler vote in November.” Kathy McNitt, Alpaca Advocate

