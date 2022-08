Police in Florida are asking people to stop interrupting manatees while they’re mating after beachgoers were seen trying to touch the mammals while they engaged in a group mating session known as a “manatee ball”. What do you think?

“Yeah! I’m tryi ng to watch.” Fred Kobylarz, Sidewalk Patrolman

“It doesn’t work to tell a Floridian not to do something.” Anne Marie Dixon, General Sorter