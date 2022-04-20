Florida’s education department has rejected 54 mathematics textbooks from next year’s school curriculum, with 21% of the books banned for allegedly referencing critical race theory and other prohibited topics. What do you think?
“Good thing they caught this before any child learned something.”
Logan Dreyfuss, Thermometer Calibrator
Advertisement
“Makes sense. Numbers are from the Middle East.”
Ryan Oma, Systems Analyst
“I’d be more concerned if I believed they were gonna remember anything at all from school.”
Lorena Polnareff, Cherry Picker