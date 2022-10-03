Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Florida Sen. Rick Scott voted against a resolution that would allow FEMA to use up to $15 million in the Disaster Relief Fund and provide financial assistance to Hurricane Ian victims in their state. What do you think?

“Are we supposed to help people after every hurricane? Where does it end?” Joseph Cardenas, Petrologist

“Someone could always remind Gaetz that the money will also go towards helping teen girls.” Arlene Guariglio, Doffer