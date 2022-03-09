Florida researchers are building a $12.8 million hurricane simulator to study the disastrous effects of hurricanes on U.S. infrastructure in a hangar-sized chamber able to recreate storm surges and winds of up to 200 mph to prepare for worsening conditions due to climate change. What do you think?

“Will it be part of D isney World or Universal Studios?” Kenneth Yudin, Pain Distributor

Advertisement

“I prefer to be surprised by a hurricane’s level of destruction.” Xena Taylor, Headstone Engraver