Approving a new set of standards for classes that cover African American history, Florida’s Board of Education has mandated that middle schoolers be taught that slavery gave Black people a “personal benefit” because they “developed skills.” What do you think?

“I’ve always thought it was wei rd that we fixated on the negatives of slavery.” Angus Marin, Mess Attendant

“I’m sure that getting to acquire those skills is why so few left slavery.” Ryan Crossley, Systems Analyst

