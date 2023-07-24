Florida Schools Will Teach How Slavery Brought ‘Personal Benefit’ To Black People

Approving a new set of standards for classes that cover African American history, Florida’s Board of Education has mandated that middle schoolers be taught that slavery gave Black people a “personal benefit” because they “developed skills.” What do you think?
“I’ve always thought it was weird that we fixated on the negatives of slavery.”
Angus Marin, Mess Attendant
“I’m sure that getting to acquire those skills is why so few left slavery.”
Ryan Crossley, Systems Analyst
“This is a good start, but I hope students will eventually also learn that slavery never happened at all.”
Xavier Varganov, Master Barber