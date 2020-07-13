Florida Shatters Daily Coronavirus Infection Record

Florida officials reported over 15,300 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, surpassing New York’s record of 12,000 in April, while businesses including Disney World reopen across the state. What do you think?

“Good start, but they’ll have to keep it up if they want everyone to get infected.” Arnie Dekker, Soap Cutter

“It’s amazing what a state can achieve when you disregard respect for human life.” Jason Cohoon, Systems Analyst