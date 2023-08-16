Florida Students Given Lifelike Dolls To Simulate Responsibility Of Owning Slave

LAKE MARY, FL—Hoping to instill an important life lesson in the impressionable teens, a Florida school reportedly began handing out lifelike dolls to students Wedneday that would simulate the experience of owning a slave. “A lot of these young people think it sounds easy to own another human being, but it’s a lot more day-to-day work than they realize, and we want to make sure they don’t get in over their heads out there in the real world,” said local teacher Mary Anne Combs, noting that the realistic human dolls used in the assignment have come a long way since she was a kid, when she was handed an egg to take home and force into servitude. “This is the kind of real-life experience southern students need. They must learn that owning a slave is a thankless, 24/7 job—it’s not just free labor and someone to do all your chores with no strings attached. They don’t think about how much energy it takes to be the sole person responsible for cruelly breaking another human being’s spirit or how tiring it is to stay up all night making sure no one escapes from your property. You not only have to keep them fed with just enough food that they’re strong enough to work, but also constantly have to come up with new ways to instill fear in them. It’s a lot, and we don’t want any of these kids to rush into human trafficking without understanding what it entails.” Combs added that at the end of the week, a printout from the doll’s internal chip would evaluate how well the student did based on how much that doll would go for at auction.