Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

With the State of Florida imposing broad new limits on how issues of gender and sexuality may be taught in school, The Onion asked Florida students what they learned in their sex ed classes, and this is what they said.

Raul Cavello, 15

Raul Cavello, 15

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“Whether or not I’m engaging in safe sex, I should always feel deeply ashamed of myself.”

Quintin Thorpe, 17

Quintin Thorpe, 17

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“No race-mixing.”

Ainsley Wheeler, 11

Ainsley Wheeler, 11

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“That I am asking for it!”

Vincent Thomas, 16

Vincent Thomas, 16

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“Boys have penises and girls have vaginas, and anyone who questions the absoluteness of that statement should be murdered.”

Zach Wertz, 16

Zach Wertz, 16

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“Our teacher made sure we understood that the idea of consent is all about plausible deniability.”

Claire Lowell, 10

Claire Lowell, 10

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“That the weakest point of entry when going to shoot up a Planned Parenthood is the back entrance.”

Mark Kendall, 15

Mark Kendall, 15

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“Sperm is agony.”

Kenyon Sanders, 14

Kenyon Sanders, 14

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“Sex is when the man rips off his penis and throws it at a woman, who then swallows it whole so it can go down into her stomach and grow into a baby.”

Tyler Powell, 14

Tyler Powell, 14

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“Don’t tell anyone.”

Jorge Arellano, 15

Jorge Arellano, 15

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“The instructor was forced to teach us about gender from behind a thick black curtain with voice distortion.”

Ron DeSantis, 45

Ron DeSantis, 45

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“Women have something called boobs.”

McKeelee Hughes, 16

McKeelee Hughes, 16

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“I was told it was illegal for me to not show my midriff to my dad’s friends.”

Mindy Barnes, 15

Mindy Barnes, 15

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“You can only get AIDS from certain races of people.”

Tracy Jones, 14

Tracy Jones, 14

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“That the parts of the vagina are none of my concern.”

Frankie Tyson, 15

Frankie Tyson, 15

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“If you got some H, you can trade that for some strange if you find the right park.”

Nellie Coughman, 17

Nellie Coughman, 17

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“I was repeatedly told by my sex ed, calculus, history, and Spanish teachers that 17 is legal—whatever that means.”

Noah Davis, 13

Noah Davis, 13

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“The man takes out his penis and then God’s enormous hand gently guides it into the woman.”

Bebe Conway, 15

Bebe Conway, 15

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“They had us all learn responsibility by taking turns caring for a baby that our classmate had.”

Mia Garcia, 18

Mia Garcia, 18

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“Babies! That’s what these fuckers popping out of me are called! Cool to have a name for them finally.”

Tyeshia Carter, 14

Tyeshia Carter, 14

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“The medically accurate term for female breasts is bazonkers.”

Liam Reynolds, 11

Liam Reynolds, 11

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“Penis goes in but never comes out.”

Ava Anderson, 14

Ava Anderson, 14

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“It wasn’t too bad. The girls just broke off from the boys into a separate group and then our teacher called us all whores.”

Benjamin Taylor, 17

Benjamin Taylor, 17

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“Apparently in a free market, a penis will naturally find the woman’s G-spot and bring her to full economic satisfaction.”

Kendall King, 14

Kendall King, 14

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“The daily, mandatory genital checks have kind of numbed me to the whole idea of sexuality, to be honest.”

Kaylee Sheffield, 14

Kaylee Sheffield, 14

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“My sex ed class was mostly just my teacher telling us she had a miscarriage and then crying for 45 minutes until the bell rang.”

Mike Jefferson, 14

Mike Jefferson, 14

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“I was sent to state prison for asking what a clitoris is.”

Daniel Whalen, 29

Daniel Whalen, 29

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“One of my professors in my sex ed PhD program taught me the history of putting on a condom.”

Vicky Dugan, 16

Vicky Dugan, 16

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“I was taught that something is very, very wrong if I’m experiencing any pleasure.”

Brayden Ipser, 10

Brayden Ipser, 10

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“That 10 angels die for every drop of semen I lose.”

Camile Stevens, 9

Camile Stevens, 9

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“They assigned me to a 55-year-old husband named Jeff, and we’ve been married ever since.”

Lori Davis, 13

Lori Davis, 13

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“I learned that my very existence is part of the devil’s plan to tempt my teacher into acting on his desires.”

Jacob Powell, 10

Jacob Powell, 10

Image for article titled Florida Students Reveal What They Learned In Sex Ed

“That you can just call her a lying slut in court and your case will be dismissed.”

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

