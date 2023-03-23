Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

Opinion

Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

In order to win approval from Florida’s Department of Education, publishers have begun removing mentions of race from social studies textbooks. The Onion asked teachers how they teach history without race, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Susan McCourty

Susan McCourty

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“I say MLK was a person who organized a nonspecific group against another nonspecific group for nonspecific reasons, and that’s why he’s one of the greatest Americans to ever live.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Francine Tobey

Francine Tobey

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“It’s pretty easy if you just skip 70% of everything that’s ever happened in this country.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tracy Curtis

Tracy Curtis

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“Turning the lights off and putting my head down on the desk for 45 minutes usually does the trick.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Kathryn Eggleton

Kathryn Eggleton

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“I just focus on all the aspects of history that don’t have any significance.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Paola Machado

Paola Machado

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“I play loud music to drown out my lectures on the civil rights movement.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Helen Gainwell

Helen Gainwell

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“I try to really focus on June 21, 1825 in Oslo, which was by all accounts a very chill day.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Marc Waverly

Marc Waverly

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“I just substitute the word ‘pickles’ for ‘slavery,’ though now all my students ask me why pickles are our nation’s greatest sin.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tina Wheelan

Tina Wheelan

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“For civil rights I say Martin Luther King was white and was assassinated for not eating his vegetables.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Henry Wilson

Henry Wilson

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“That’s actually been pretty easy, but trying to teach trigonometry without mentioning race is damn near impossible.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Maneesh Banerjee

Maneesh Banerjee

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“I guess I’d say poorly and in a manner completely unworthy of my profession.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Owen Resnick

Owen Resnick

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“I don’t remember. I’m usually pretty drunk.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Oliver Branson

Oliver Branson

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“It’s easy. Nothing is about race. It’s all about the economy.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Gertrude Wilkes

Gertrude Wilkes

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“I homeschool my kids, and I must say this really will hurt the lessons on who controls all the banks.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Stacy Tamascus

Stacy Tamascus

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“I just avoid any historical event that isn’t the 2000 Sydney Olympics.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Drew Erickson

Drew Erickson

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“By not mentioning race, I can speed through all the remaining history topics in about a week. After that, I just tell the kids they don’t have to come to class.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jane Booth

Jane Booth

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“Every time one of my students tries to ask a question regarding race I blow an air horn.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Eric Reeves

Eric Reeves

Image for article titled Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

“I just skip all of American history.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Teachers Reveal Why They Are Quitting Their Jobs

Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

Worst Things You Can Say To Your Child’s Teacher

Back To Homepage

Advertisement