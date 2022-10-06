The Florida High School Athletic Association has introduced an online form run by a third-party software company that asks female athletes various questions about their menstrual cycles, sparking concerns over privacy in a post-Roe v. Wade world. What do you think?

“Can’t they just tell based on who’s cranky?” Blake Monson, Paralegal Instructor

“Relax. I’m sure they’re just using their private medical data to sell them things.” Corey Bisceglia, Unemployed