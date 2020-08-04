Florida Teenager Faces 30 Charges For Alleged Twitter Hack

17-year-old Graham Ivan Clark is facing 30 felony counts for allegedly manipulating Twitter employees and hacking into dozens of high profile accounts as part of a bitcoin scheme that netted over $100,000 before the site shut it down. What do you think?
“This is why we should raise the hacking age to 21.”
Martin Furcolo • Systems Analyst
“I hope he knows a good lawyer that takes bitcoin.”
Kaspar Edler • Taffy Expert
“There’s no punishment too great for tricking me into thinking Barack Obama was going to give me bitcoin.”
Fiona DeWolfe • Eyeball Clinician