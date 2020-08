Local authorities in the Florida Keys approved a plan for 2021 to release hundreds of millions of mosquitos with a modified gene that causes female offspring to die in the larval stage, in hopes of reducing diseases spread by the insect. What do you think?

“Thank God, I’ m starving.” Joyce Schloemer • Fireworks Developer

“I don’t envy the person whose yard they release them in.” Troy Foxworth • Unemployed